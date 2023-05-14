Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

