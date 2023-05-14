Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $372.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

