Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.