Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

