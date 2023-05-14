Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sabre by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 259,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $3.20 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

