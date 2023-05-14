Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

