Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

