Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 709,067 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

