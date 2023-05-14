Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.30 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

