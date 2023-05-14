Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Park National worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

