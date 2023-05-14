Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.38 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $11,864,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $40.19 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

