Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.39 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after buying an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 368.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

