Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

