Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.41 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 127,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $126.47 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

