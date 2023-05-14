Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.1 %

CWK opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

