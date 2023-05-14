Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,350 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -97.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

