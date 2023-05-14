Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bread Financial worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 258,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,375. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

