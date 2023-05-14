Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Kennametal worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 0.7 %

Kennametal stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.