Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Further Reading

