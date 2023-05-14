Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

UHS stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

