Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,326 shares of company stock worth $13,863,351 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

