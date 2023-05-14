Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

