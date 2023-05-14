Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.13 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.