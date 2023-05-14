Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $123.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,452. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

