Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,245 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets.

