Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,192 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985 and have sold 5,194 shares valued at $364,352. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

