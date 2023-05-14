Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,491 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

