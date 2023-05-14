Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,630 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

