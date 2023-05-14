Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,917 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

