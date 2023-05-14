Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,010 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.