Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 241 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

