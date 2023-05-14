Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,433 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.2 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

