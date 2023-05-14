Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,461 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.