Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,622 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Renasant by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 247.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Price Performance

Renasant stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

