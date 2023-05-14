Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,013 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

