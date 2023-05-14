Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,231 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.