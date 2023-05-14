Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 389 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.72 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

