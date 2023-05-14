Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,254 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

