Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,156 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

