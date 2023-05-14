Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.3 %

About Allegro MicroSystems

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.02 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

