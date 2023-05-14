Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 207,315 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.84.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

