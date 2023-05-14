Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $117.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

