The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after acquiring an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

COO opened at $390.16 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

