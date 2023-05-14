Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 35,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 309,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 164,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 146,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

