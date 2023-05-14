Truist Financial Increases Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TAST opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 727,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

