Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 233,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,906. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

