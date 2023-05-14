Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

