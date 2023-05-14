VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $195.77 and a 12 month high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.15.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.