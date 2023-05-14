Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 187,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,883,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 61.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.