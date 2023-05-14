Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Veradigm worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDRX opened at $11.77 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

